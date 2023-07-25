Stratford football set for first year under new head coach Jon Murphy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford football team will look much different this year.

For starters (literally and figuratively), the Elks will have less than half of their starting unit from last season returning for 2023. However, the biggest change comes at head coach.

Former Stratford assistant coach Jon Murphy has now taken over the role of head coach after the departure of Matt Lovorn.

Lovorn, who lead the Elks to a state championship in 2021, departed from Stratford after last year to return to his hometown of Canyon as the Eagles offensive coordinator.

Murphy spent seven years as an assistant on Lovorn’s staff and now elevates to the top dog for the Elks.

“Smiles and tears.” Murphy said of what it was like when he found out Lovorn was leaving Stratford. “We’ve worked hand and hand for quite a few years. We both I think had a really good grasp of what this program is about... To get to kind of carry that torch on where Matt left off, that’s a big deal.”

With a strong tradition of winning already in place, Murphy knows he’s taking over a coveted position.

“It just doesn’t get much better. The town here is so good to us.” Murphy said. “To be in a place like Stratford where you’re got this history, this tradition, gosh were proud of that. We want our kids, especially when they’re little coming up, we want them to be excited to be a Stratford Elk. Excited to be a part of that program. But I’ll tell you, the way it seems like it works out in truth... every year is its own year.”

The Elks will have their first preseason scrimmage against Clarendon on Saturday, August 12th and open up the season in Spearman to face the Lynx on August 25th.

