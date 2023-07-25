Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A couple more days of triple digit heat before highs drop back a few degrees. The average high this time of year is 93° for Amarillo. Expect highs to stay above average into next week. Also expect dry conditions to continue with the exception of some scattered thundershowers late in the day across northeastern New Mexico and the western Oklahoma panhandle and far northwestern Texas.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

