SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jon Murphy, Tayden Barnes and Taytum Stow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jon Murphy, Tyden Barnes and Taytum Stow on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Tayden Barnes, New Mexico State Aggie defensive back:

Former Tascosa Rebel Tayden Barnes, talks to us about committing to New Mexico State, what the process was like, how it’s going preparing for college, and more!

Jon Murhpy, Stratford Elks football Head Coach:

New football head coach for the Stratford Elks, Jon Murphy talks to us about his new position what the process was like, what the emotions and reactions were like, expectations and more!

Taytum Stow, West Texas A&M blocker:

West Texas A&M blocker Taytum Stow talks to us about her freshman year at WT, all the success she earned what it means to her and more!

