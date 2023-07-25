Queens of the Court: Amarillo High Lady Sandies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies volleyball program has a rich history of winning.

The program has seen 17 state tournament appearances, 10 of those ending with a state championship. The last state title being in 2016.

Currently, the Lady Sandies are back-to-back-to-back district title holders, and this upcoming season, they do not look to be slowing down.

“This team that I got right now, they chose ‘Never Settle’ as their theme for the year. They want to get that fourth district title in a row, they have been in the program through those wins and they expect to not take a step backwards, they want to win that district title,” Amarillo High School volleyball head coach Mike Moffitt said.

Amarillo High ended last season 33-10 and undefeated in district play.

One key contributor from last year’s squad that graduated was setter Jo Moffitt.

Overall, the Lady Sandies will have a lot of talent returning on their roster. Some players will be returning to their normal roles while others will fill the vacant ones.

Along with an offseason to grow their skills, a lot of the players used the offseason to mold into new leadership roles.

“The people that are going to kind of be a continuation when you talk about leadership is really going to be the Pennington twins (Blair and Ryan). We’ve leaned on them all spring and summer. Blair is going to take at least some of those setting duties. The people who have played against us and watched us haven’t seen her at her full potential yet, but Ryan and Blair have looked fantastic on the leadership side of things,” Coach Moffitt said.

Even with loosing his libero too, Coach does not feel that the defensive side of things will fall short.

“Also on the roster already and moving into different roles is, Ellen Head and Bird Moffitt, just defensively they both have been outstanding. We lose our libero, but those two have been amazing,” Coach Moffitt said.

With the season only a few weeks away, the Lady Sandies are opening up on the road against Midland Legacy and they continue on with a tough non-district schedule.

Coach Moffit wants his team to be challenged early on to prepare them for district and the playoffs.

“As far as excitement and looking at that (Midland) Legacy match, we schedule as difficult as humanly possible every year. Just those single matches we’ve got Legacy, Frenship, we’ve got Randall here, and we even scheduled an off week during district with Lubbock Cooper. I am trying to get us the scariest schedule I can,” Coach Moffitt said.

Amarillo High was eliminated in the regional quarterfinals last season by Lubbock Cooper in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss. That loss has only fueled the Lady Sandies even more for this upcoming year.

“You kind of go back and of course I have that match memorized with how many times I’ve watched it. I was really proud of that team, and I think that it really has spurred this group knowing what can be done and what it means to have to work as hard as you can possibly can,” Coach Moffitt said.

Official practice starts on July 31st, just days before the Lady Sandies’ first scrimmage on August 4th against Dumas, and like any team, they can’t wait to finally be back out on the court.

“The kids are ready to go. They are still enjoying competing against each other, but it makes it a lot more fun when they can see somebody on the opposite side of the net that they don’t hang out with everyday,”

For the Lady Sandies full schedule, click the link below:

