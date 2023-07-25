Pampa officials: Man arrested for manslaughter in death of his wife

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - A grand jury indicted a man on Thursday for manslaughter and injury to an elderly after his wife was found dead at their home in April.

On April 4, first responders with Pampa Police Department, Pampa Fire Department and Gray County EMS were called to the area of North Starkweather Street and East Kentucky Avenue on a person who was unconscious, according to the city of Pampa.

They found 80-year-old Eleanor Thatcher dead inside their home. Her husband, 73-year-old Donald Thatcher was also on scene.

Investigators looked into the cause of death, which led them to present a case to the grand jury where indictments for manslaughter and injury to an elderly were handed down on Thursday, July 20.

Donald Thatcher was arrested for the two charges and was taken to the Gray County jail on Friday. He is being held with a $1 million bond for each charge.

