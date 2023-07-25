Who's Hiring?
One to Watch: Max Neff

VIDEO: One to Watch: Max Neff
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Playing high school football at the varsity level as a freshman isn’t easy. Pampa running back Max Neff just made it look that way.

“Obviously, the guys you’re playing against are different. They’re older. They may be bigger than you, a little bit stronger than you.” Pampa head coach Cody Robinson said of making the jump to the varsity level for any player. “Going into last year, [the running back position] was kind of a question mark. He did a lot of unexpected things, but none of that compares to just who he is.”

Neff rushed for an incredible 2,100 yards last year with the varsity team to go along with 11 touchdowns. Even Neff didn’t expect that level of success in year one.

“I thought it was just gonna be a fill in role.” Neff said when asked about stepping in as the starter as a freshman. “I didn’t think I would have the impact that I did at all.

The youngster was quick to credit those around him in Pampa for all his success.

“It goes to my teammates, my coaches, and all the students and everybody that pushed me to where I am now.” Neff said.

Heading into year two, Neff is excited about a few of his other classmates, entering their sophomore years, to join him on the varsity squad.

That group of young Harvesters shined on the freshman team last year, suffering only one loss all season long.

“Working with those guys and getting older with them, seeing them grow, and just thinking about what were gonna do in the future, it’s amazing.” Neff said. “In the grand scheme of things, it really doesn’t matter where you’re from. If you’re talented and you work hard, you’re gonna find a home somewhere and you’re gonna be successful.”

With three more seasons of high school football ahead of him, the sky is the limit for neff and his Harvesters teammates.

