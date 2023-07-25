Low unemployment rate in the Panhandle presents challenges for employers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the fourth month in a row, statistics show the Panhandle has recorded the second-lowest unemployment rate in the state.

The consistently low rate can be a good or bad thing, depending on what side of the fence you’re on.

For job seekers, it’s great, as Workforce Solutions Panhandle says there are many jobs available.

“Within a 25 mile radius of Amarillo, we have almost 10,000 jobs that are posted that are still active and open for people to find,” said Jason Britsh, business services representative, Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

On the other hand, this may present challenges for employers.

A lower unemployment rate means there are fewer job seekers, so it may be tough to find or retain employees.

“Anytime you post a job or do anything as an employer, the first thing people are gonna look for is pay and that could be from the regular job seeker that’s unemployed, or even the one that’s a passive job seeker that has a job at the moment, we’ve seen people switch jobs for 50 or 75 cents more,” said Britsch.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle says another challenge is there isn’t enough potential employees moving to the Panhandle to fill jobs.

This means employers may have to widen their search to find workers from other regions.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation says certain sectors are being affected more.

“Retail and restaurants have really struggled in the hospitality industry just because they typically don’t pay as high, as like our manufacturing base. I talked to a couple of manufacturers last week, they were not having any problem getting applicants,” said Kevin Carter, president and CEO, Amarillo EDC.

Carter says we need to continue to encourage the younger generations to go into the workforce to fill these jobs.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle says across the state, Texas broke three records again with number of jobs, number employed and the size of the state’s civilian labor force.

The employment trends in the Panhandle and Texas as a whole show that employers need to stay competitive in the dynamic job market.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle also has resources for both job seekers and employers.

If you need assistance you are encouraged to walk into it’s office at 3120 Eddy Street or visit its website, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.