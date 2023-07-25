Who's Hiring?
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo

Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil suit involving the deaths of five people.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil suit involving the deaths of five people.

108th District Court Judge Doug Woodburn signed the documents Monday.

The civil suit was filed by family members of five victims killed in a crash on North Loop 335 in 2021.

Larry Rolen still faces five charges of intoxicated manslaughter.

Police say he was traveling on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a car, killing 23-year-old Andrea Aguirre, 46-year-old Angelica Colin, 88-year-old Raul Colin, 85-year-old Teresa Colin and 35-year-old Raul Perez Colin.

Previous court documents said first responders noticed he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes.

