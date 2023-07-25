Hot Hot Hot

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Triple digit heat for the next few days. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for much of the Panhandle from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Triple digits will last through mid-week for Amarillo then stay above average, in the mid 90s, through the weekend. There is a small chance for a few scattered showers and thundershowers mid to late afternoon in the northwestern parts of the region.

