Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Experts: Correlation between crime and heat

Crime in Amarillo
Crime in Amarillo(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -As the temperature rises in the panhandle, experts say we can expect crime to follow.

Experts say high temperatures correlating with crime can be explained by the heat hypothesis.

‘Whenever you’re in this agitated state of discomfort, you might be more likely to lash out or act in a way that you wouldn’t normally act if you weren’t in pain or discomfort,” says Jeanette Arpero, Instructor of Criminal Justice at West Texas A&M University.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, depending on the time of year, they see a correlation to crime.

“Schools out so we might see more juvenile crime. It’s hot so we are going to have shorter tempers when it’s hot. At Christmas and holidays, people spend a lot of time together, so sometimes we see domestic violence. During covid there was a lot of things that happened,” says Sergeant Carla Burr, Public Information Officer at the Amarillo Police Department.

Arpero says more burglary occurs in the summer months because of opportunity.

“You have people who are gone from their home that are no longer there to protect their home and that might invite someone to come in and burglarize their house,” says Arpero.

With more social opportunities during the summer and high temperatures, experts say it’s the perfect storm.

While experts see the correlation between heat and crime, so far in 2023 the Amarillo Police Department is seeing crime overall trending down.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.
13-year-old dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County
Hereford police said a man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a chase...
Man arrested on multiple charges after police chase last night in Hereford
Fabian Maurice Robledo, sentenced for murder in Amarillo (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Potter County jury sentences man to 48 years for murder of 60-year-old
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch
New Mexico authorities said a man died Thursday in an ATV crash.
Authorities: Man killed in ATV crash in Curry County, N.M.

Latest News

The fourth largest college in Texas announced today Amarillo College’s President Russell...
AC President named lone finalist for Austin Community College
The old St. Anthony’s hospital is one step closer to becoming a senior living facility with low...
‘They deserve it’: Potter County to provide matching grant to North Heights Advisory Association
The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting July Jazz in the gardens with area businesses...
July Jazz coming to Amarillo Botanical Gardens this Friday
Several Amarillo nonprofits gathering donations for back-to-school supplies
Several Amarillo nonprofits gathering donations for back-to-school supplies