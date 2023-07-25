Experts: Correlation between crime and heat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -As the temperature rises in the panhandle, experts say we can expect crime to follow.

Experts say high temperatures correlating with crime can be explained by the heat hypothesis.

‘Whenever you’re in this agitated state of discomfort, you might be more likely to lash out or act in a way that you wouldn’t normally act if you weren’t in pain or discomfort,” says Jeanette Arpero, Instructor of Criminal Justice at West Texas A&M University.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, depending on the time of year, they see a correlation to crime.

“Schools out so we might see more juvenile crime. It’s hot so we are going to have shorter tempers when it’s hot. At Christmas and holidays, people spend a lot of time together, so sometimes we see domestic violence. During covid there was a lot of things that happened,” says Sergeant Carla Burr, Public Information Officer at the Amarillo Police Department.

Arpero says more burglary occurs in the summer months because of opportunity.

“You have people who are gone from their home that are no longer there to protect their home and that might invite someone to come in and burglarize their house,” says Arpero.

With more social opportunities during the summer and high temperatures, experts say it’s the perfect storm.

While experts see the correlation between heat and crime, so far in 2023 the Amarillo Police Department is seeing crime overall trending down.

