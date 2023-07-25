Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park

Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near Paramount Park.
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near Paramount Park.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near Paramount Park.

About 8:03 p.m. yesterday, officers were called about a person who was shot in the area of Meadow Drive and Overlook Avenue by Paramount Park, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

When first responders arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to a hospital.

APD said the suspect was not on scene, police said.

APD is investigating the shooting and witnesses have been interviewed.

