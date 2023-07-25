Amarillo Police Department offering hands-on training for teens interested in law enforcement

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department says more teenagers are interested in a career in law enforcement.

To foster that, a camp is held for kids ages 14-20 teaching them character development, physical fitness, good citizenship and patriotism.

“We have had kids come in since the age of 14, have been there the entire time. Once they’ve aged out, aging out is once they’ve turned 20, we would hope that they would apply to the Amarillo Police Department at 21,” said Cecely Herr an officer for the Amarillo Police Department.

Bailey Dunn has been in the explorer’s post program for two years now.

She’s attending camp this week and can’t wait to see where her future in law enforcement goes, just like her dad, Sergeant Mike Dunn who passed away in 2021.

“This is a big way to not only connect with our community but just to follow in my dad’s footsteps and learn some new stuff along the way,” says Bailey Dunn.

Bailey’s favorite thing about camp is watching campers learn something new. She hopes to help with explorer’s post one day and teach others the important life-skills she’s learned so far.

“Cause we’re all coming from different parts of the city where we see law enforcement work differently. I think it’s just a good way to connect with others, not only that, but to learn something new about law enforcement,” said Dunn.

The goal of the camp is to get teens interested in joining the year-long explorer post program and then joining the police department.

“We do have one former explore that has aged out, has entered and completed the police academy and is now a police officer on the street. We have another one that is a parking enforcement officer. We have various ones that are civilians at the police department,” said Herr.

