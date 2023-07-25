Amarillo College set for first full school year with FirstBank Southwest Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is set for it’s first full calendar school year with it’s brand new recreation facility, the FirstBank Southwest Center.

Located on the corner at Washington St. and SW 24th Ave, the FirstBank Southwest Center is a newly renovated recreation facility for not only Amarillo College athletes to enjoy, but all AC students and the whole community of Amarillo.

The new facility has a volleyball court, an auxiliary gym, and a two-story workout and exercise center.

“There was already a plan to renovate what was called the Carter Gym center, and it was going to be a fairly small renovation. After the Board of Regents determined to do intercollegiate athletics that is volleyball we got very excited, and the Regents put a lot more money into this center, so we could have a world-class competition volleyball venue for our athletes,” Amarillo College Athletic Director Mark White said.

White says that Amarillo College wants to continue to serve the Amarillo community that helped make all of this possible.

“We are going to continue the long standing tradition that Amarillo College has on serving the public with this building, so we have opened in phases, faculty, staff, students, and the public now can use the workout facilities in this wonderful place,” White said.

FirstBank Southwest was huge part in Amarillo College breaking ground on this recreation center. FirstBank Southwest donated 3-million dollars to the project and along with eventually having multiple signs in and around the building, the center is named after the company to recognize its support of Badgers athletics.

For this upcoming school year, AC athletes will not only have access to this center, but Badgers volleyball will now have an official home court.

The new volleyball gymnasium has TeraFlex floors, donated by Full Smile Dental, and can welcome up to 650 fans.

“I have been over here a couple times when the girls are practicing and they are very, very excited,” White said. “First of all, this facility has never been air conditioned, so that in itself is pretty exciting. If you look around, the special floor we have, the bleachers, it’s very bright, we have wonderful signage, and they think it’s going to be like a home field advantage playing here. It’s almost intimidating, it is so fancy.”

Last year, the volleyball team had to play their home matches at ‘The Box’ on West Texas A&M’s campus. The players are excited to now have a place of their own.

“I am super excited. I know that our coach has a lot of things planned and he’s getting a lot of people here and a ‘pep band,’ Amarillo College outside hitter and Amarillo High alumni Madison Kellogg said. “Just to be able to have the school come here and everyone come watch in this awesome facility, it’s super exciting.

“I played here when I was younger and seeing this compared to what it was before the renovation is insane. All of the workout equipment that we have is phenomenal, so it’s just amazing to be able to be a part of all of this.”

Badgers volleyball will play their first home game in the FirstBank Southwest Center on Sep. 1 against Western Texas College.

For the Badger’s full schedule, click the link below:

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.