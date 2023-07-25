Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash

Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the crash involved three vehicles near the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Agua-Nieve Drive.

Police said 6-year-old Sofia Rocha, 7-year-old Kayla Rocha, and 9-year-old Mauricio Rocha were killed in the crash. They were riding in a Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, 30-year-old Sarai Juarez. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The deceased children were students at Centeno Elementary School, police said.

A red Toyota Rav 4 and a white Ford Expedition were also involved in the crash. Three young adults and a 4-year-old boy were inside the Toyota, all suffering critical injuries.

Police said the Ford only had a 33-year-old driver and no passengers. The driver was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hereford police said a man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a chase...
Man arrested on multiple charges after police chase last night in Hereford
Court documents filed this week reveal a Potter County judge has signed off to dismiss a civil...
Judge dismisses civil suit against man, businesses for 2021 crash that killed 5 in Amarillo
One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.
13-year-old dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County
Donald Thatcher (Credit: Gray County, Texas Mugshots)
Pampa officials: Man arrested for manslaughter in death of his wife
Amarillo police said a man has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night shooting near...
Amarillo police: Man shot Monday night near Paramount Park

Latest News

Xcel Energy reminding customers about solar panel information before purchasing
Xcel Energy reminding customers about solar panel information before purchasing
Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer put on paid leave amid probe into police dog attack on surrendering truck driver