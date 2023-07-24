‘They deserve it’: Potter County to provide matching grant to North Heights Advisory Association

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The old St. Anthony’s Hospital is one step closer to becoming a senior living facility with low income housing.

“That is an eyesore. That hospital has been empty for quite some time, so we agreed that we would put in money if they did to fix low income housing for senior citizens. And then now they want to fix the backside of it to make it a greenspace,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

The county’s vision is to make that area a livable space for the North Heights community.

“We don’t want it to go away, we want it to be a prettier part of that town. We will do our part as soon as they do theirs,” said Judge Tanner.

The North Heights Advisory Association will still have to raise $75,000, but no matter the amount, Potter County will match it.

The first step is to break ground on housing.

“We have a few different projects that are going on. We have a housing project that we’re looking to get started and hopefully we will be able to break ground at the end of August or the first of September on that,” said Melodie Graves, president of the North Heights Advisory Association.

Melodie says she is excited for the project and can’t wait to see the new neighborhood flourish.

“I’m just ready to get the progress going for the community, they deserve this,” said Graves.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.