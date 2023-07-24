Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘They deserve it’: Potter County to provide matching grant to North Heights Advisory Association

The old St. Anthony’s hospital is one step closer to becoming a senior living facility with low...
The old St. Anthony’s hospital is one step closer to becoming a senior living facility with low income housing.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The old St. Anthony’s Hospital is one step closer to becoming a senior living facility with low income housing.

“That is an eyesore. That hospital has been empty for quite some time, so we agreed that we would put in money if they did to fix low income housing for senior citizens. And then now they want to fix the backside of it to make it a greenspace,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

The county’s vision is to make that area a livable space for the North Heights community.

“We don’t want it to go away, we want it to be a prettier part of that town. We will do our part as soon as they do theirs,” said Judge Tanner.

The North Heights Advisory Association will still have to raise $75,000, but no matter the amount, Potter County will match it.

The first step is to break ground on housing.

“We have a few different projects that are going on. We have a housing project that we’re looking to get started and hopefully we will be able to break ground at the end of August or the first of September on that,” said Melodie Graves, president of the North Heights Advisory Association.

Melodie says she is excited for the project and can’t wait to see the new neighborhood flourish.

“I’m just ready to get the progress going for the community, they deserve this,” said Graves.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.
13-year-old dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County
Hereford police said a man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a chase...
Man arrested on multiple charges after police chase last night in Hereford
Fabian Maurice Robledo, sentenced for murder in Amarillo (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Potter County jury sentences man to 48 years for murder of 60-year-old
New Mexico authorities said a man died Thursday in an ATV crash.
Authorities: Man killed in ATV crash in Curry County, N.M.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch

Latest News

Several Amarillo nonprofits gathering donations for back-to-school supplies
Several Amarillo nonprofits gathering donations for back-to-school supplies
Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting a dress to impress interview seminar and luncheon for...
Sharing Hope Ministry to host ‘Dress to Impress’ interview seminar for women Saturday
Officials said part of I-40 from Helium Road to Soncy Road will be closed for three days...
Part of I-40 from Helium to Soncy to be closed starting Wednesday for 3 days
Clovis police have arrested a man after they say they found an estimated $270,000 worth of meth...
Clovis police arrest 1 for $270,000 meth bust