SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Haleigh Burns, Dawson Jaco and Noah Bogardus
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Haleigh Burns, Dawson Jaco and Noah Bogardus on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Haleigh Burns, Randall Volleyball Head Coach:

Randall Volleyball head coach Haleigh Burns talks to us about how off-season is going, starting the season with returning players from the state championship team last year and more!

Dawson Jaco, Bushland High Quarterback:

Bushland High quarterback Dawson Jaco tell us about summer workouts, what he looks forward to starting his senior year of football and more!

Noah Bogardus, WTAMU Wide Receiver:

West Texas A&M University wide receiver Noah Bogardus talks to us about the upcoming season, being a veteran player on the team under new leadership and more!

