Sharing Hope Ministry to host ‘Dress to Impress’ interview seminar for women Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting a dress to impress interview seminar and luncheon for women in the community this Saturday.

The Lucille and Leo Caiafa Jr. Center for Advancement will host the free event from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 2308 S.W. 7th Ave. Saturday, July 29.

Organizers say the event will include sessions on interpersonal communication and interview techniques, makeup and hair style tips and an opportunity to participate in mock interviews with top professionals in the community.

Every woman in attendance will be able to choose a complete interview outfit including shoes, jewelry and a handbag free of charge. The event aims to help women in the community receive everything they need to impress a potential employer.

Organizers say lunch will be provided, along with giveaways and door prizes.

The event is free but space is limited. The deadline to register is Wednesday, July 26.

To register, call 806-358-7803 or email cfa@sharinghopeministry.org.

