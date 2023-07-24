Several Amarillo nonprofits gathering donations for back-to-school supplies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the start of a new school year being only a month away, several nonprofits in Amarillo are doing their part to gather back-to-school donations.

The Amarillo Rainbow Room is one of many organizations and nonprofits gathering supplies, and aid children who have suffered abuse or neglect.

“We want to make sure that those kids in our counties go back to school looking like the same kids that they’re going to sit next to or be friends with, so that’s what we’re doing,” said Amarillo Rainbow Room Coordinator, Jennifer Sugg.

Sugg says this year, their goal is to be able to reach and provide more kids than they have in previous years.

“I have volunteers that are coming weekly now for several hours and we’re filling the bags. Our goal this year is 600 backpacks with all the things kids need to go to school,” said Sugg.

The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion is another nonprofit working hard to gather essential supplies for students returning to school soon.

“About 15 to 20,000 composition notebooks, glue sticks, as well as map colors and washable markers are also another greatest need,” said Tremaine Brown, community activist and owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ & Soul Food.

Brown says their goal is to set up the kids for success.

“We really, really are pushing hard to get all of those supplies and you know, kick off this school year on a positive note and get all the kids ready for school. In a matter of three weeks, they’ll be sitting behind the desk again,” said Brown.

Other organizations working to gather donations include:

Complete Health Amarillo through Aug. 14.

Barrio Bash School Supply Drive on Aug. 6.

Clean Living Company of Amarillo through Aug. 11

To donate monetary funds to the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion, click here.

