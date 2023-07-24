Queens of the Court: Randall Lady Raiders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders volleyball team is the defending 4A state champions.

They are coming off a stellar 2022-2023 season, along with a ring, they ended 40-8 overall, 14-0 in district play, and on a 28-match win streak.

The Lady Raiders lost three seniors who all played a huge role in the successful season, Tatum Brandt, Landry Moore, and Tori Lowry.

“I’ve said it before, but I think that my seniors do such a good job of building a good culture and laying down the foundation for the kids after them and I think that this senior group did just that,” Randall High School volleyball head coach Haleigh Burns said. “They had high standards and the kids after them can definitely hold true to that. Loosing them always stinks, but they are off doing bigger and better things.”

Despite the absence of those three key players, Randall also has a lot of key returnees.

“That is what is really exciting, that I had such a young group last year and they got a taste of what it took and I think that the kids coming into this season are hungry for that again and definitely have grown in their skill and their confidence. I’m just excited to watch them start this season now and how they finish in November,” Coach Burns said.

One of those big returnees being 4A MVP Jordyn Gove. Gove will be entering her senior year as an outside hitter.

Coach Burns is looking forward to not only the talent she is bringing back, but also her leadership along with the rest of the upcoming senior class.

“Jordyn is such a strong personality, and she carries a lot of the weight just because that is who she is. I think that this senior class, each of them individually brings something different to the table,” Coach Burns said.

Coming off a state championship, the Lady Raiders are entering this season with a target on their backs. The pressure is on, but Coach Burns still sees a lot of potential in this group.

“After we ended last November, that thought was immediate. Next year, the pressure is going to be on and how do we get ready for that and how do I help my kids manage that, and how do we keep this fire that got us here?”

“I think there is a ton of pressure of can we do it again, and I think that we just have been doing what have been doing. Going to the gym and work hard, play Randall volleyball, and get better,” Coach Burns said.

The big question: Can the Lady Raiders go back-to-back?

“I think these kids have what it takes. You never want to say anything out and too loud before you get going,” Coach Burns said. “Last year, before season even start, I was so nervous because it was just the unknown. Then, I just watched these kids buy in and they just kind of proved to me like ‘yes, you can, we can do things even if it’s hard.”

“My mentality has changed a little bit, I think my kids definitely have what it takes to get there and to do the hard things, and to handle the pressure that comes with winning last year. I think the kids like that, my kids are very competitive, they want the target on their back. I do though, I think we have what it takes, now we just have to put our money with our mouth is pretty much.”

The Lady Raiders season starts on August 8th at 5:30 p.m. at Frenship. Their first home match will be on August 15th at 6:00 p.m. against Lubbock Cooper.

