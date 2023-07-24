Part of I-40 from Helium to Soncy to be closed starting Wednesday for 3 days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said part of I-40 from Helium Road to Soncy Road will be closed for three days starting Wednesday.

Texas Department of Transportation said on Wednesday, the I-40 eastbound driving lane from Helium to Soncy will be closed.

The on-ramp west of Soncy will also be closed. The work is expected to take three days, officials said.

Also on Wednesday, the Loop 335 at the River Road eastbound driving lane, and the Loop 335 at the State Highway 136 westbound driving lane will be closed.

On Tuesday, the southbound driving lane on U.S. 87 at Amarillo Creek will be closed.

Week of July 17 closures



US 87 southbound right lane will be closed from Annatto Creek to FM 1719.



The right and center northbound lanes of I-27 from 45th to 26th will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.



The 26th Street northbound on-ramp of I-27 will be closed on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/KLMXZAI5tJ — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) July 17, 2023

