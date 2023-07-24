Who's Hiring?
Part of I-40 from Helium to Soncy to be closed starting Wednesday for 3 days

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said part of I-40 from Helium Road to Soncy Road will be closed for three days starting Wednesday.

Texas Department of Transportation said on Wednesday, the I-40 eastbound driving lane from Helium to Soncy will be closed.

The on-ramp west of Soncy will also be closed. The work is expected to take three days, officials said.

Also on Wednesday, the Loop 335 at the River Road eastbound driving lane, and the Loop 335 at the State Highway 136 westbound driving lane will be closed.

On Tuesday, the southbound driving lane on U.S. 87 at Amarillo Creek will be closed.

