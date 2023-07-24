New resource coming to Panhandle area for girls aging out of foster care system

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are two new group homes coming to Amarillo for girls who have aged out of the foster care system.

Against All Odds will be opening the homes in September for girls aged 18 until they turn 21.

“There’s limited resources for these kids, when they age out, most of them do not have a driver’s license or a job or the life skills necessary to have that successful transition from foster care to independent life,” said Amber White, program coordinator, Against All Odds.

These homes will not cost anything to residents as long as they are in school or working and making progress.

Against All Odds says there is a huge need for this in our area as 20% of those who aged out of foster care will become instantly homeless, 50% will develop substance abuse and 70% will become pregnant by the age of 21.

The goal is to intervene and combat these statistics from the start.

“It’s a way for them to have life skills, to have support for navigating their life, whether it’s college or work or getting a GED or getting a driver’s license, and just giving them that supportive network that all of our kids had growing up, but they don’t necessarily have,” said Dani Grill, development director, Against All Odds.

Against All Odds says there is still some work to be done before the girls move in, as they are in need of furniture donations.

It says right now, two queen mattress sets, three nightstands, two shower rods, a shower curtain, three dressers, two laptops, big rugs and four chairs or a small table and chairs is needed.

There is also an Amazon wish list set up with various items needed — click here to view.

Against All Odds says they want these homes to be community supported, whether its through area businesses, churches, groups or individuals.

“We would love to partner with them for different things, like we want to have holiday gatherings, we want to have a family meal once a week, we want to do enrichment things like allow them to take a class, maybe equine therapy, all those take extra, you know funds, that we don’t have at this point,” said Grill.

Against All Odds also already has plans to expand once resources allow for it.

It hopes to add homes for young men, along with women who already have children.

To donate or learn more about the program, click here.

