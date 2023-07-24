Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New resource coming to Panhandle area for girls aging out of foster care system

There are two new group homes coming to Amarillo for girls who have aged out of the foster care...
There are two new group homes coming to Amarillo for girls who have aged out of the foster care system.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are two new group homes coming to Amarillo for girls who have aged out of the foster care system.

Against All Odds will be opening the homes in September for girls aged 18 until they turn 21.

“There’s limited resources for these kids, when they age out, most of them do not have a driver’s license or a job or the life skills necessary to have that successful transition from foster care to independent life,” said Amber White, program coordinator, Against All Odds.

These homes will not cost anything to residents as long as they are in school or working and making progress.

Against All Odds says there is a huge need for this in our area as 20% of those who aged out of foster care will become instantly homeless, 50% will develop substance abuse and 70% will become pregnant by the age of 21.

The goal is to intervene and combat these statistics from the start.

“It’s a way for them to have life skills, to have support for navigating their life, whether it’s college or work or getting a GED or getting a driver’s license, and just giving them that supportive network that all of our kids had growing up, but they don’t necessarily have,” said Dani Grill, development director, Against All Odds.

Against All Odds says there is still some work to be done before the girls move in, as they are in need of furniture donations.

It says right now, two queen mattress sets, three nightstands, two shower rods, a shower curtain, three dressers, two laptops, big rugs and four chairs or a small table and chairs is needed.

There is also an Amazon wish list set up with various items needed — click here to view.

Against All Odds says they want these homes to be community supported, whether its through area businesses, churches, groups or individuals.

“We would love to partner with them for different things, like we want to have holiday gatherings, we want to have a family meal once a week, we want to do enrichment things like allow them to take a class, maybe equine therapy, all those take extra, you know funds, that we don’t have at this point,” said Grill.

Against All Odds also already has plans to expand once resources allow for it.

It hopes to add homes for young men, along with women who already have children.

To donate or learn more about the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.
13-year-old dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County
Hereford police said a man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a chase...
Man arrested on multiple charges after police chase last night in Hereford
Fabian Maurice Robledo, sentenced for murder in Amarillo (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Potter County jury sentences man to 48 years for murder of 60-year-old
New Mexico authorities said a man died Thursday in an ATV crash.
Authorities: Man killed in ATV crash in Curry County, N.M.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch

Latest News

Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting a dress to impress interview seminar and luncheon for...
Sharing Hope Ministry to host ‘Dress to Impress’ interview seminar for women Saturday
Officials said part of I-40 from Helium Road to Soncy Road will be closed for three days...
Part of I-40 from Helium to Soncy to be closed starting Wednesday for 3 days
Clovis police have arrested a man after they say they found an estimated $270,000 worth of meth...
Clovis police arrest 1 for $270,000 meth bust
Hereford police said a man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a chase...
Man arrested on multiple charges after police chase last night in Hereford
The fourth largest college in Texas announced today Amarillo College’s President Russell...
AC President named lone finalist for Austin Community College