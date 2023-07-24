Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say

FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds in Connecticut.(jakkapan21/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By Zoe Strothers, Kristina Russo and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A person was injured after falling out of a hot air balloon in Connecticut on Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Guilford Police Department, officers responded to the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds at 9:42 p.m. for reports of an injured person who fell from a hot air balloon.

Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the event.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the fall is still under investigation. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.
13-year-old dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County
Fabian Maurice Robledo, sentenced for murder in Amarillo (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Potter County jury sentences man to 48 years for murder of 60-year-old
New Mexico authorities said a man died Thursday in an ATV crash.
Authorities: Man killed in ATV crash in Curry County, N.M.
A Childress man will serve 15 years in prison for a first degree felony murder that took place...
Childress man sentenced to 15 years for murder
Individuals interested in becoming a teacher can pick between several programs that best fit...
‘We’ve had to be very creative’: West Texas A&M University offering alternative teaching programs

Latest News

Officials said part of I-40 from Helium Road to Soncy Road will be closed for three days...
Part of I-40 from Helium to Soncy to be closed starting Wednesday for 3 days
Sharing Hope Ministry will be hosting a dress to impress interview seminar and luncheon for...
Sharing Hope Ministry to host ‘Dress to Impress’ interview seminar for women Saturday
FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
Electric vehicle charging deserts plague much of the country