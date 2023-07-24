Man arrested on multiple charges after police chase last night in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford police said a man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a chase last night.

On Sunday about 10:00 p.m., Hereford Police Department and Deaf Smith Sheriff’s Office were chasing a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Salvador Garcia, officials said.

Police temporarily lost the vehicle when it entered the City of Hereford, Hereford Police Department said.

A short time later, a police officer found the suspect vehicle and started chasing the vehicle for a second time.

In the area of Grand Avenue and Avenue J, the suspect vehicle struck a Deaf Smith Sheriff’s Office vehicle, causing minor damage.

Garcia tried to get away but a deputy, who was involved in the crash, fired two shots at him, officials said.

Garcia was struck twice and received minor injuries. He was taken to the Hereford hospital where he was treated.

He was later released to the sheriff’s office and was booked into jail on multiple charges.

The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating this incident.

