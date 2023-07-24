Who's Hiring?
July Jazz coming to Amarillo Botanical Gardens this Friday

The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting July Jazz in the gardens with area businesses...
The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting July Jazz in the gardens with area businesses this Friday.(Amarillo Botanical Gardens - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting July Jazz in the gardens with area businesses this Friday.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and music will play from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at 1400 Streit Dr.

The annual event features regional jazz artists to support the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, a nonprofit aimed at educating the public about plants and nature.

This year’s event will feature The Esquire Band, a local jazz group.

Organizers say hor d’oeuvres will be catered by SUMO Japanese Steakhouse and wine will be sponsored by Cask & Cork.

Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 806-352-6513.

