July Jazz coming to Amarillo Botanical Gardens this Friday
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting July Jazz in the gardens with area businesses this Friday.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and music will play from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at 1400 Streit Dr.
The annual event features regional jazz artists to support the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, a nonprofit aimed at educating the public about plants and nature.
This year’s event will feature The Esquire Band, a local jazz group.
Organizers say hor d’oeuvres will be catered by SUMO Japanese Steakhouse and wine will be sponsored by Cask & Cork.
Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple.
Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 806-352-6513.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.