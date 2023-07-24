July Jazz coming to Amarillo Botanical Gardens this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting July Jazz in the gardens with area businesses this Friday.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and music will play from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at 1400 Streit Dr.

The annual event features regional jazz artists to support the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, a nonprofit aimed at educating the public about plants and nature.

This year’s event will feature The Esquire Band, a local jazz group.

Organizers say hor d’oeuvres will be catered by SUMO Japanese Steakhouse and wine will be sponsored by Cask & Cork.

Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 806-352-6513.

