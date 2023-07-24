Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hot and Dry

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Monday will be the start of the multi-day stretch of 100+ degree days, thanks to an upper-level ridge building into the south part of the country. Highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will range from 100-105°, with Palo Duro Canyon possibly reaching 110°. Southwest winds will accompany the heat, making conditions very dry over the next few days. Strenuous outdoor activities would not be advised, as dehydration is a major hazard with temperatures this hot.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County
Fabian Maurice Robledo, sentenced for murder in Amarillo (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Potter County jury sentences man to 48 years for murder of 60-year-old
New Mexico authorities said a man died Thursday in an ATV crash.
Authorities: Man killed in ATV crash in Curry County, N.M.
Ariana Sanchez
Family mourning teen who died during childbirth
A Childress man will serve 15 years in prison for a first degree felony murder that took place...
Childress man sentenced to 15 years for murder

Latest News

Sunday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Heating and Drying Up
Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Say Goodbye to the Rain