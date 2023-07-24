Hot and Dry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Monday will be the start of the multi-day stretch of 100+ degree days, thanks to an upper-level ridge building into the south part of the country. Highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will range from 100-105°, with Palo Duro Canyon possibly reaching 110°. Southwest winds will accompany the heat, making conditions very dry over the next few days. Strenuous outdoor activities would not be advised, as dehydration is a major hazard with temperatures this hot.

