Hot and Dry
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Monday will be the start of the multi-day stretch of 100+ degree days, thanks to an upper-level ridge building into the south part of the country. Highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will range from 100-105°, with Palo Duro Canyon possibly reaching 110°. Southwest winds will accompany the heat, making conditions very dry over the next few days. Strenuous outdoor activities would not be advised, as dehydration is a major hazard with temperatures this hot.
