Hot and Dry to Kick Off the Work Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! We’ll see mostly sunny skies across the region today with blistering highs in the low to mid 100′s for a good majority of the area. Some breezy southwest winds will accompany these hot temperatures, making conditions very dry as well. The same will go for Tuesday and Wednesday, where some record highs might take place over the next three days. There is a VERY slight chance of rain in the forecast for later this week, but it looks to be generally dry going into the weekend, and perhaps next week as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

