Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car

A father breaks the windshield of his own car after accidentally locking his baby inside. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was captured on video and has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, a father can be seen desperately breaking the windshield of his car in a grocery store’s parking lot in Harlingen, Texas on Wednesday.

He had accidentally locked his keys inside with his infant also trapped in the car.

With temperatures that would top 100 degrees later in the day, the mother and father were fighting against time to rescue their child.

Shortly after the father broke the glass, the child’s mother climbed inside and handed him the baby.

First responders arrived after the infant was freed. They determined the baby was unharmed.

No charges were filed against the parents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.
13-year-old dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County
Hereford police said a man was arrested on multiple charges after leading officers on a chase...
Man arrested on multiple charges after police chase last night in Hereford
Fabian Maurice Robledo, sentenced for murder in Amarillo (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Potter County jury sentences man to 48 years for murder of 60-year-old
New Mexico authorities said a man died Thursday in an ATV crash.
Authorities: Man killed in ATV crash in Curry County, N.M.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch

Latest News

Several Amarillo nonprofits gathering donations for back-to-school supplies
Several Amarillo nonprofits gathering donations for back-to-school supplies
Timothy Simpkins waits for closing arguments to begin in 371st District Court, Wednesday, July...
Texas jury deliberates punishment for student in school shooting that wounded three
This mug shot provided by the Tulsa County Detention Center shows Caleb Venson. Venson was...
3 women killed, baby wounded in shooting at Tulsa apartment
Robert Hadden, center, leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023....
Judge says he plans to sentence gynecologist who sexually abused patients to 20 years in prison