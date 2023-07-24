Clovis police arrest 1 for $270,000 meth bust

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested a man after they say they found an estimated $270,000 worth of meth during a stop Sunday morning.

Around 10:17 a.m., officials say a four-door Honda Accord was stopped in Clovis on North Prince Street.

The car was driven by 35-year-old David Licea of Bakersfield, California. A 30-year-old woman from Bakersfield was also a passenger in the car.

Agents of the Region 5 Drug Task Force began investigating due to inconsistencies with the driver’s and passenger’s stories and other traffic violations.

A police K-9 was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics. The driver and passenger gave consent for agents to search while denying the car had any illegal substances.

Agents searched the car and located 20 pounds of meth hidden in the gas tank of the car.

Officials say the meth has an estimated street value of about $270,000.

Licea was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was booked into Curry County Adult Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by Region 5 Agents of the Curry County Sheriff’s Office and the Clovis Police Department.

