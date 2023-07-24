Bring the Heat

After temperatures pushed close to the triple digits on Sunday, we’re going to push back to extreme heat today. Expect daytime highs in the low triple digits, with highs pushing 105° across much of the region. Winds will be slightly breezy, and conditions may be somewhat humid and muggy for some. Because of this, heat advisories are in effect for the western ends of the area. Looking ahead to the rest of this week, we’ll drop into the 90°s by Friday, where low-end rain chances could return to the outlook.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.