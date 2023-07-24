Who's Hiring?
AC President named lone finalist for Austin Community College

The fourth largest college in Texas announced today Amarillo College’s President Russell...
The fourth largest college in Texas announced today Amarillo College’s President Russell Lowery-Hart is the lone finalist to lead Austin Community College.(Source: Amarillo College)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The fourth largest college in Texas announced today Amarillo College’s President Russell Lowery-Hart is the lone finalist to lead Austin Community College.

He was one of the three finalists who the school named earlier this year.

The central Texas school says it serves about 100,000 students in 11 counties.

He has been president of Amarillo College since 2014.

