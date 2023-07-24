13-year-old dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities released more details after one person died on Friday in a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.

Preliminary information shows a 2014 Dodge Caravan was driving east on FM 2219 and a 2021 Kia Soul was driving west on the same road.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said the caravan turned in front of the Kia, causing a crash.

The crash spun the caravan into a pickup stopped at the intersection of FM 2219 and Dowell Road.

The driver of the caravan was not hurt, but the passenger died, who is identified as a 13-year-old girl from Dallas.

Emergency personnel transported the three people in the Kia to a hospital with minor injuries. They were treated and released.

No one in the pickup was hurt.

