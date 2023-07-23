Say Goodbye to the Rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see a chance for storms return to the region late this evening into the night, where a couple of storms could be on the strong side. However, the coverage in storms looks to be very limited, favoring the western part of the area, so most should stay dry throughout the night. A heating and drying trend starts tomorrow, where sunny skies and highs in the upper 90′s and 100′s look likely all throughout the work week.

