Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 4 of series

The Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics with a 2-1 series lead
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Houston Astros (55-44, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (28-73, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (6-7, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Medina (3-7, 5.79 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -237, Athletics +194; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros meet the Oakland Athletics leading the series 2-1.

Oakland has a 28-73 record overall and a 15-38 record in home games. The Athletics have gone 20-60 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Houston is 55-44 overall and 30-22 in road games. The Astros have gone 23-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Astros are ahead 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Peterson has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 RBI for the Athletics. Ryan Noda is 8-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 25 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .302 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 14-for-42 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Astros: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Brent Rooker: day-to-day (illness), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

