Heating and Drying Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! A heating trend will start today, where we will see mostly sunny skies with highs building into the mid to upper 90′s. Triple digits will once again be possible for several days this week, where highs in the low to mid 100′s look likely Monday through Wednesday. The heat may back off a hair afterward, but temperatures will still likely be above average (average high for Amarillo: 93°) through the weekend. Unfortunately, rain chances look very slim over the next several days.

