West Texas A&M hosting ‘Here We Come’ kickoff event on August 4th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M football team is gearing up for the start of the 2023 season with a new coach and plenty of new talent.

Tickets are still available for the team’s “Here We Come” kickoff event on August 4th.

Coach Josh Lynn and his staff will share details on their vision for the future of the program as well as specifics on the upcoming season.

The tailgate for the event will start at 5:30 and the postgame after party will be at 8:30.

“We got this beautiful stadium down here. We need to put together a good product as a coaching staff and a football program.” Coach Lynn said on his goals heading into his first year as head coach. “That way, when fans come out, they’re gonna see a good product. We want to be able to go up there and go in there and light up that scoreboard and get that beautiful stadium rocking. That’s what’s I’m most looking for. You know, tailgate, have a good tailgate and win the tailgate before we start the games off in the fall. That’s what I’m most excited about”

The event will take place inside Legacy Hall at the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. You can buy tickets online at GoBuffsGo.com.

