Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warming Up Again

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a nice break in the heat on Friday temperatures will bounce back near 100° next week. Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny during the day. By evening another round of scattered showers and storms will move north to south across the Panhandle. Most of the day will be in the 80s and high will jump back into the upper 90s on Sunday. Next week looks dry with highs near 100° through the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting...
Man hospitalized with life threatening injuries after shooting, crash near Guitars and Cadillacs
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty July 11...
Randall County man sentenced to 40 years for evading arrest, DWI after chase
Law enforcement in Hutchinson County have arrested a suspect after a manhunt.
Suspect arrested after manhunt near Fritch
New Mexico authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting after a man was killed...
New Mexico authorities investigating officer-involved shooting after man killed in Logan
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion

Latest News

Warming Up Again
Weekend Outlook with Shelden 7/21
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Enjoy the cool temps while they last
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooler Temps, Slight Chance for Storms