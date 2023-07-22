Warming Up Again

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a nice break in the heat on Friday temperatures will bounce back near 100° next week. Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny during the day. By evening another round of scattered showers and storms will move north to south across the Panhandle. Most of the day will be in the 80s and high will jump back into the upper 90s on Sunday. Next week looks dry with highs near 100° through the middle of the week.

