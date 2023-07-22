Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles hold off late surge from Wind Surge for 3-2 victory

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down Wichita on Friday night 3-2.

The Sod Poodles took the early lead in the first inning thanks to a solo home run off the bat of A.J. Vukovich. Neither team musted another run until the seventh inning.

Both starting pitchers were masterful with Wichita starter Marco Raya allowing just two hits in four innings of work and Sod Poodles righty Jamison Hill striking out five in seven innings of three-hit, zero-run work on the mound for Amarillo.

The Sod Poodles took a 3-0 lead in the seventh thanks to an RBI triple from Deyvison De Los Santos and a sacrifice fly from J.J. D’Orazio.

The Wind Surge tried to make a push late with a solo home run from David Banuelos in the eighth and an RBI single from Yoyner Fajardo in the ninth.

With the bases loaded and just one out, Banuelos came up again with a chance to spoil the Soddies Christmas festivities. Banuelos ultimately grounded into a double play and the ball game was over.

The win marks the eighth in the last 10 games for Amarillo. They’ll continue the fun with ‘World of Wizards’ night tomorrow against Wichita.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

