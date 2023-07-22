Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium plan.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Streaming your favorite music on Spotify may soon cost you more money.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the company is expected to raise the price of its ad-free premium monthly plan in the U.S. by a dollar.

It currently costs $9.99 per month.

The journal, citing anonymous sources, is reporting the announcement is expected to be announced next week.

The report also states that the company could increase prices in other markets in the coming months.

This would be the first increase for its premium subscription plan since Spotify launched in 2011.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a three-vehicle crash in Randall County.
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Randall County
Fabian Maurice Robledo, sentenced for murder in Amarillo (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Potter County jury sentences man to 48 years for murder of 60-year-old
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty July 11...
Randall County man sentenced to 40 years for evading arrest, DWI after chase
New Mexico authorities said a man died Thursday in an ATV crash.
Authorities: Man killed in ATV crash in Curry County, N.M.
Law enforcement in Hutchinson County have arrested a suspect after a manhunt.
Suspect arrested after manhunt near Fritch

Latest News

A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement.
Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's gorilla family recently welcomed a baby ... a birth that was...
Zookeepers thought this gorilla was male until it gave birth to a baby