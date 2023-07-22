Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New Canyon offensive coordinator Matt Lovorn settling back in at alma mater

Former state champion head coach Matt Lovorn starts first year as Canyon offensive coordinator.
Former state champion head coach Matt Lovorn starts first year as Canyon offensive coordinator.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Eagles offensive coordinator Matt Lovorn is gearing up for his first year in his new role.

Lovorn, a Canyon graduate in 2005, announced he would be joining the football program and leaving his position as the head coach of the football team at Stratford High School back in March.

Since then, he and his family have gotten settled in there new come over in Canyon.

“[We’ve] been adjusting great.” Lovorn said of returning to the city he grew up in. “It’s been great also just getting to run into a lot of familiar faces. Getting to see some old friends. I’ve ran into a lot of people up at the school. Some new faces, but also some people that I’ve known for a long time. Getting to be able to do a lot of that stuff has been a lot of fun and it’s really made us comfortable and it feel like home.”

Three weeks from today, the Canyon Eagles and Bushland Falcons will hold a scrimmage over at Happy State Bank Stadium.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things in a lot of different positions.” Lovorn said of what he’s seen from the talented players on the Canyon roster so far. “It’s been fun to work with those guys and to take what they’ve known, what they’ve been running and see what we need to add, what we need to subtract, and then kind of move from there.”

The Eagles officially start their season against Clovis on August 24th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting...
Man hospitalized with life threatening injuries after shooting, crash near Guitars and Cadillacs
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty July 11...
Randall County man sentenced to 40 years for evading arrest, DWI after chase
Law enforcement in Hutchinson County have arrested a suspect after a manhunt.
Suspect arrested after manhunt near Fritch
New Mexico authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting after a man was killed...
New Mexico authorities investigating officer-involved shooting after man killed in Logan
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion

Latest News

West Texas A&M during spring football 2023.
West Texas A&M hosting ‘Here We Come’ kickoff event on August 4th
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Matt Lovorn, Max Neff and Lance Lahnert
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Matt Lovorn, Max Neff and Lance Lahnert
SPORTS DRIVE: Max Neff talks to us about leadership in high school football!
SPORTS DRIVE: Matt Lovorn talks to us about coming back to Canyon!