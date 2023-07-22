New Canyon offensive coordinator Matt Lovorn settling back in at alma mater

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Eagles offensive coordinator Matt Lovorn is gearing up for his first year in his new role.

Lovorn, a Canyon graduate in 2005, announced he would be joining the football program and leaving his position as the head coach of the football team at Stratford High School back in March.

Since then, he and his family have gotten settled in there new come over in Canyon.

“[We’ve] been adjusting great.” Lovorn said of returning to the city he grew up in. “It’s been great also just getting to run into a lot of familiar faces. Getting to see some old friends. I’ve ran into a lot of people up at the school. Some new faces, but also some people that I’ve known for a long time. Getting to be able to do a lot of that stuff has been a lot of fun and it’s really made us comfortable and it feel like home.”

Three weeks from today, the Canyon Eagles and Bushland Falcons will hold a scrimmage over at Happy State Bank Stadium.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things in a lot of different positions.” Lovorn said of what he’s seen from the talented players on the Canyon roster so far. “It’s been fun to work with those guys and to take what they’ve known, what they’ve been running and see what we need to add, what we need to subtract, and then kind of move from there.”

The Eagles officially start their season against Clovis on August 24th.

