Dodgers beat Texas 11-5 in return to Globe Life Field, where they won 2020 World Series; Seager hurt

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mookie Betts insists that he didn’t even think about 2020, or hear the loud chants for the visiting team, when the Los Angeles Dodgers returned to Globe Field for the first time since winning a World Series title there.

“That’s done and over with,” Betts said. “Great memory. But you know, today we have a different team, different lineup and same results."

Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double and a solo homer before scoring the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 11-5 on Friday night, snapping the AL West leaders' six-game winning streak. J.D. Martinez, in his first season with Los Angeles, had two RBI singles and drew a bases-loaded walk.

“We’ve been playing really good baseball for a while now. We came to hit today,” said Freeman, who got a World Series ring with the Braves in 2021 before joining the Dodgers last season. “When all of us are swinging the bats like that, it’s usually a good night for us.”

Before beating the Tampa Bay Rays in six games for the World Series title, the Dodgers also won the NL Championship Series — in seven games over Freeman and the Atlanta Braves — and NL Division Series in those neutral-site playoffs at Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic three seasons ago.

Corey Seager, the Dodgers’ shortstop when he was the MVP of both that World Series and NLCS, homered against the team he left in free agency two winters ago for a $325 million, 10-year deal in Texas. He led off the sixth inning with his 15th homer to put the Rangers up 5-4, but exited the game two innings later after hurting his hand on a headfirst slide into second base for a double.

Seager had a sprained right thumb and X-rays were negative, manager Bruce Bochy said. The All-Star shortstop missed 31 games earlier season with a left hamstring strain.

“I’d put him day to day right now. Obviously, you hate to see that,” Bochy said.

Los Angeles opened the seventh by loading the bases on two walks, including an intentional pass to Freeman, and a single by Will Smith before Martinez drew a walk to force home the tying run. Those were the only four batters faced by rookie right-hander Alex Speas (0-1).

The NL West-leading Dodgers went in front to stay when Freeman came home to make it 6-5 on Max Muncy's fielder's-choice grounder. Smith added a two-run double in the eighth inning, and Betts had one in the ninth.

“It was a gritty, tough overall team win,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Ryan Brasier (2-0), the third of six Los Angeles pitchers, got an inning-ending double-play grounder after taking over in the sixth.

Freeman had an opposite-field double into the left-center gap in the third inning, then scored on the Martinez single for a 3-2 Dodgers lead. Freeman's 18th homer was a solo shot with two outs in the fifth to tie the game at 4.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run homer in the first for the Rangers, who had been the only team without a loss since the All-Star break. The six-game winning streak was their longest since 2019.

Dodgers rookie center fielder Jonny Deluca had two incredible catches — against consecutive batters to end the fifth inning. After being fully extended parallel to the ground when making a diving catch to take a hit away from Leody Taveras, Deluca made a leaping catch at the fence about 400 feet from the plate to take a home run away from Marcus Semien when the game was still tied.

“The first one, I was very surprised. Just like ran as hard as I could, courtesy dive, and then it ended up going in the glove,” Deluca said. “I feel like the second one, I almost made a little harder than it needed to be and didn’t take the best route on it. But, yeah, it was fun.”

LOUD AND RAUCOUS

There was a raucous sellout crowd of 39,808 for the opener of a three-game series, with loud chants for both teams — at the same time in some instances. The stadium capacity was limited to about 25% for the World Series and NLCS three years ago because of the pandemic.

FOR STARTERS

Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney, who pitched for the Dodgers last season before going to Texas in free agency, allowed four runs and five hits over five innings. He had thrown 10 1/3 scoreless innings his previous two home starts. .... Los Angeles right-hander Tony Gonsolin struck out six and allowed two hits over five innings, but walked three and gave up four runs — on Lowe’s homer and back-to-back sac flies in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder soreness) threw about 40 pitches in a bullpen session and is expected to face hitters in a simulated game Monday. Roberts said the 10-time All-Star won't make a rehab start before being activated, which could be by next weekend.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Dane Dunning (8-2, 2.82 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Saturday. Rookie right-hander Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.25) pitches for Los Angeles.

