Dallas hosts Los Angeles after Ogunbowale’s 25-point game

Dallas takes on the Los Angeles Sparks after Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings’ 98-88 win against the New York Liberty
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Los Angeles Sparks (7-14, 6-9 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (12-9, 7-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -8.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings' 98-88 win against the New York Liberty.

The Wings are 7-5 in Western Conference games. Dallas averages 85.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Sparks are 6-9 against conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the WNBA with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 7.7.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Sparks won 93-83 in the last matchup on June 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 17.4 points, nine rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jordin Canada is averaging 12.6 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

