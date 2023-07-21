‘We’ve had to be very creative’: West Texas A&M University offering alternative teaching programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Individuals interested in becoming a teacher can pick between several programs that best fit their lifestyle.

“With the teacher shortage, we’ve had to be very creative in recruitment and we really found through our research that high school students and paraprofessionals were untapped pipelines. And so we are working to encourage a whole new group of diverse students to come to our educator preparation programs,” said Dr. Beth Garcia, Sylvia Nugent Professor of Education for WTAMU.

Programs include ParaPath, PACE and One2Teach.

The ParaPath program is for individuals already working in the school system but needing a certification. This program creates a workable environment which includes online coursework and the option to use the paraprofessional position as an internship.

“We have our One2Teach program, which is designed for high school students trying to get them into educator preparation and tapping into those students who want to get into education and be a teacher,” said Dr. Garcia.

The One2Teach program allows students to start taking required college classes while still in high school.

WTAMU has partnered with Sunray ISD’s Teacher Academy.

“Their teacher academy is designed so that they can get people who are not quite certified or even graduated with a bachelors degree into their school, teaching, learning how to teach, coaching them but then working with us and partnering with us to come through our PACE program which is our alternative certification program,” said Dr. Garcia.

Through this program, Sunray is growing their own educators, giving students the perfect opportunity to teach in the community.

“The teacher academy is specific to Sunray ISD. Again, a very innovative program, but we’ve partnered with them that all of their teacher academy candidates will be coming through our PACE Program,” said Dr. Garcia.

PACE is for individuals that already have a bachelors degree, but wanting to get into the teaching field.

All three programs are fast-paced to get educators in the classroom. WTAMU wants students to know there is something for everyone.

