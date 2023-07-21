Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘We’ve had to be very creative’: West Texas A&M University offering alternative teaching programs

Individuals interested in becoming a teacher can pick between several programs that best fit...
Individuals interested in becoming a teacher can pick between several programs that best fit their lifestyle.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Individuals interested in becoming a teacher can pick between several programs that best fit their lifestyle.

“With the teacher shortage, we’ve had to be very creative in recruitment and we really found through our research that high school students and paraprofessionals were untapped pipelines. And so we are working to encourage a whole new group of diverse students to come to our educator preparation programs,” said Dr. Beth Garcia, Sylvia Nugent Professor of Education for WTAMU.

Programs include ParaPath, PACE and One2Teach.

The ParaPath program is for individuals already working in the school system but needing a certification. This program creates a workable environment which includes online coursework and the option to use the paraprofessional position as an internship.

“We have our One2Teach program, which is designed for high school students trying to get them into educator preparation and tapping into those students who want to get into education and be a teacher,” said Dr. Garcia.

The One2Teach program allows students to start taking required college classes while still in high school.

WTAMU has partnered with Sunray ISD’s Teacher Academy.

“Their teacher academy is designed so that they can get people who are not quite certified or even graduated with a bachelors degree into their school, teaching, learning how to teach, coaching them but then working with us and partnering with us to come through our PACE program which is our alternative certification program,” said Dr. Garcia.

Through this program, Sunray is growing their own educators, giving students the perfect opportunity to teach in the community.

“The teacher academy is specific to Sunray ISD. Again, a very innovative program, but we’ve partnered with them that all of their teacher academy candidates will be coming through our PACE Program,” said Dr. Garcia.

PACE is for individuals that already have a bachelors degree, but wanting to get into the teaching field.

All three programs are fast-paced to get educators in the classroom. WTAMU wants students to know there is something for everyone.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting...
Man hospitalized with life threatening injuries after shooting, crash near Guitars and Cadillacs
A Randall County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty July 11...
Randall County man sentenced to 40 years for evading arrest, DWI after chase
Law enforcement in Hutchinson County have arrested a suspect after a manhunt.
Suspect arrested after manhunt near Fritch
New Mexico authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting after a man was killed...
New Mexico authorities investigating officer-involved shooting after man killed in Logan
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion

Latest News

Fabian Maurice Robledo, sentenced for murder in Amarillo (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Potter County jury sentences man to 48 years for murder of 60-year-old
Amarillo Police Academy holds 100th graduation ceremony
Amarillo Police Academy holds 100th graduation ceremony Friday
The City of Amarillo is working to repair a water main break near Sweetgum Lane.
City of Amarillo gives update on Sweetgum Lane water main break repairs
The Amarillo Veteran Affairs Health Care System will host a PACT Act Summer VetFest this Tuesday.
Amarillo VA to host PACT Act VetFest, VBA Claims Clinic Tuesday