Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M stars Torrey Miller and Julius Brown named to LSC Athletic Performance All-Conference Team

VIDEO: West Texas A&M stars Torrey Miller and Julius Brown named to LSC Athletic Performance All-Conference Team
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M star athletes Torrey Miller and Julius Brown were named to the Lone Star Conference Athletic Performance All-Conference Team.

Miller helped lead the WT volleyball team to a national title this past year, winning tournament MVP in the process. She finished the season with 479 kills, the most on the team.

Brown led the Buffs basketball team in scoring, assists, and steals last season in route to an appearance in the South Central Regional Finals.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have made a large drug bust following a search warrant on an area home.
Police arrest man after large drug bust at Amarillo home
2 arrested on federal drug charges after police report finding drugs, gun in Amarillo home
2 arrested on federal drug charges after police report finding drugs, gun in Amarillo home
Amarillo police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting...
Man hospitalized with life threatening injuries after shooting, crash near Guitars and Cadillacs
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

Jordan Lawlar smiling after sensational gem to turn double play.
Sod Poodles showcase defensive skills with unreal highlights at Hodgetown
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Andrea Fluhman, Mike Moffitt and Angelina Oliver
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Andrea Fluhman, Mike Moffitt and Angelina Oliver
Hereford Softball
Hereford coach returns to Whiteface Softball after 15 years away
Hereford Whitefaces
Tom Simons reflects on decades as voice of the Hereford Whitefaces