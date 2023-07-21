West Texas A&M stars Torrey Miller and Julius Brown named to LSC Athletic Performance All-Conference Team

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M star athletes Torrey Miller and Julius Brown were named to the Lone Star Conference Athletic Performance All-Conference Team.

Miller helped lead the WT volleyball team to a national title this past year, winning tournament MVP in the process. She finished the season with 479 kills, the most on the team.

Brown led the Buffs basketball team in scoring, assists, and steals last season in route to an appearance in the South Central Regional Finals.

