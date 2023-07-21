“We continue to just inch along”; Commercial real estate experts explain Amarillo market

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The real estate market has seen a shift over the past few years since coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Gaut Whitennburg Emerson Commercial Real Estate and Keller Williams, prices are holding steady, availability is low and interest rates are higher than they were last year, but are somewhat going back to normal.

“We were double what we were in COVID times whenever they dropped rates, but it becomes one of those objects of is this a fantasy versus what the reality is? I think that those low rates like that, that’s kind of like a fantasy when you’re there and typically it’s because something’s at a tipping point,” said Andrew Coats, Coats Commercial Group, Keller Williams.

What makes Amarillo unique from the rest of Texas, and the nation, is a lot of property owners and lenders are conservative in the way they leverage their investments. So when times do get tough, they are not forced to sell.

Aaron Emerson describes Amarillo as an island and in times like these, he says it’s a blessing to live here.

“In the really good times when the markets like Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, when they are just booming, we are not typically booming. We are just inching along doing what we do, but then the flip side of that is in the years where those markets, when the bubble bursts and those markets are crashing, we continue to just inch along,” explains Aaron Emerson, Broker at Gaut Whitennburg Emerson Commercial Real Estate.

Emerson adds because of inflation and the unemployment rate here in Amarillo, operating costs like electrical and construction are up.

Overall, the biggest reason the area is seeing these trends right now is the interest rates increasing.

For those looking to buy commercial real estate right now, it all depends on the type of property.

“Make sure you’re comfortable with the deal. You need to have enough cash to put down to be comfortable. I think if you can get into a deal right now, and it can cash flow at these higher interest rates, I think that’s great for the future when interest rates come back down,” said Emerson.

When it comes to selling commercial property, it may take some time.

“[Sellers] need to understand that interest rates affect the buying power of the of the buyers and so that currently at our trends, that doesn’t necessarily mean they need to drop their price, but it might mean it takes a lot longer to sell it,” said Emerson.

The major driver of the market right now is new corporate companies coming into the city. That’s why commercial land is doing well right now in Amarillo. While we may have a surplus in open lots, other commercial property supply is down.

