Storms This Morning, Storms Possible Again Tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storms will last through the early part of this morning, some of which could be a little bit on the stronger side. Those will clear out by late morning, but highs will stay on the cool side today, only building into the mid to upper 80′s. Storms will be possible again late this evening into the night, mainly favoring the west/southwest part of the area, seeing that the overall air mass over the area will be a bit on the stable side. As for Saturday and Sunday, we should remain mostly dry, with a pop-up thunderstorm or two possible late in the day on Saturday.

