SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Matt Lovorn, Max Neff and Lance Lahnert

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Matt Lovorn, Max Neff and Lance Lahnert on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Matt Lovorn, Canyon Football Offensive Coordinator:

Canyon Football offensive coordinator Matt Lovorn talks to us about returning to Canyon, seeing how Canyon High School programs and facilities have improved and more!

Max Neff, Pampa Sophomore Running Back:

Pampa sophomore running back Max Neff talks to us about taking on a major role in high school football, the challenges of becoming a leader and more!

Lance Lahnert, 102.9 The Sports Star:

Drive at Five host Lance Lahnert talks to us about 4A District players, what he expects to see from Amarillo High and more!

