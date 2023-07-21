Sod Poodles showcase defensive skills with unreal highlights at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles lost on Wednesday night, but certainly put on a show for the Hodgetown crowd to remember.

Birthday boy A.J. Vukovich shined in the field after a stellar night at the plate on Wednesday. The top prospect made two diving catches in the outfield to the awe of Soddies fans, which were crucial with Amarillo trailing just 1-0 at the time.

In the fifth, it was Sod Poodles star Jordan Lawlar hitting the dirt after a line drive ricocheted off pitcher Jake Rice. Lawlar used to glove to flip it over to second for one and then the Soddies turned two at first for the double play.

Despite the heroics in the field, Amarillo’s offense went cold amid a sensational stretch at the plate. The team only managed one late run in the ninth courtesy of an RBI single from Deyvison De Los Santos.

This comes after the Sod Poodles put up 36 runs in the last four games. It’s just their second loss since July 7th.

The Sod Poodles will be back in action at Hodgetown on Friday night with a special ‘Christmas in July’ theme featuring a specialty jersey which will be auctioned off to support ADVO. The Sod Poodles will also have Santa Claus in the ballpark where kids can write Christmas wish lists and a free car will be given away by Country Auto Group to one lucky fan.

