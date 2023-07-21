Potter County jury sentences man to 48 years for murder of 60-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury has sentenced a man to 48 years in prison for the murder of a man in Amarillo.

The 47th District Attorney’s Office says the jury found Fabian Robledo guilty for the murder of Lee Bret Dillman after a three day trial.

The murder happened in 2020, when Robledo dragged Dillman out of his car by his legs and began to hit and kick him in the head.

He then dragged him into an alley where he continued the assault.

Dillman was taken to a hospital for his injuries where he later died.

