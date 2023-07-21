Lane closures in downtown Clovis to start Monday due to roadway project

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Some lanes in downtown Clovis will close starting Monday as crews begin a $38.8 million reconstruction project.

New Mexico Department of Transportation said phase one of the project is scheduled for July 24 on U.S. 60/84 from milepost 384 (east of Potter Park) to milepost 389 (Sycamore Street).

The project consists of pavement construction, installing drainage structures, installing new traffic signals, roadway lights, and sidewalk/curb and gutters.

Drivers will need to expect a single lane closure on the eastbound lanes from Ash Street to Sycamore Street. Also, a portion of Santa Fe Avenue will be closed though traffic.

During construction, a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for vehicles passing through the work zone.

Crews will work on the roadway from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The project is expected to be completed by summer of 2025.

