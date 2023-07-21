Who's Hiring?
Enjoy the cool temps while they last

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Temperatures have been much cooler as we’ve gone through our Friday afternoon, a welcome change. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, some showers and scattered weak thunderstorms are expected to fire up to the west, and track towards the southwestern panhandles in the overnight period. For Saturday, lower-end chances exist more for the west as we head into the nighttime hours there as well. For the weekend, expect High 80°s tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies, and warmer conditions coming Sunday and into next week.

